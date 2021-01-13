Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lean Station Pte Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Lean Station Pte Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Lean Station Partners with Greatearth-Gamuda JV to Implement Lean PlanDo (LTA Bus Depot Project -SG)

Lean Station's flagship product, Lean PlanDo is chosen as a lean + digital project management system by Greatearth Gamuda JV for the LTA bus depot project.

Singapore, Singapore, January 13, 2021 --(



Lean Station is proud and excited to announce the collaboration with Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture through implementation of Lean PlanDo, an Integrated Lean Project Delivery (ILPD) system in the LTA bus depot project in Gali Batu (Woodlands, Singapore). To improve the project delivery, the implementation will ensure the project to be efficiently managed, monitored and improved due to collective planning and improved collaboration across the project team.



"What we faced in the management of our projects are the accuracy of the information and the timeliness of those information in order for all the project members to decide on a daily basis what needs to be done in order to progress the project to meet the project schedule. Lean PlanDo provided such a platform for us to have effective project management where all stakeholders can monitor every aspect of the project and collaborate on the work activities. It is also a transparent platform where all stakeholders work together to achieve project success," says Mr. Galen Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Greatearth Construction Pte Ltd.



This is not the first collaboration with Greatearth and Lean Station, with past track record together with JTC and NEA projects, the Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture is set to kick-off as another successful partnership.



This large-scale Multi-storey bus depot consists of 6 storeys and equipped with parking spaces, refuelling and washing facilities, repair and maintenance facilities and administrative offices to support day-day bus operations. This is the 6th bus depot that LTA developed and funded, the depot is intended to accommodate additional buses that are being introduced over the years, as the overall bus capacity increases under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme (BSEP) and Bus Contracting Model (BCM).



This collaboration with Greatearth and Gamuda has tremendous potential for all 3 organisations where Lean Station will set the foundation for Lean + Digital transformation in the industry through their Lean PlanDo's ILPD framework.



Mr. Sharath Waikar, the Chief Executive Officer of Lean Station says, "It is heartening to see companies like Greatearth coming to the forefront to spearhead the spirit of Lean excellence in Singapore. It is highly encouraging that both developers and contractors are consistently embracing Lean PlanDo as a preferred system of project delivery, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. Companies are increasingly 1/2 utilizing Lean PlanDo to chart out and accelerate a project recovery plan, collaborating closely together with our team of lean construction practitioners. Lean has added a new meaning to digital construction."



Lean Station has been working very closely with developers and contractors to help deliver projects on time by improving the quality and efficiency of planning, commitment, execution and monitoring the projects. Lean Station is excited to work together on this project in their first major joint venture together, and in due course, look forward to working with the companies in their individual projects as well.



About Lean Station: Founded in 2015, with the goal of solving the most complex problems encountered by project teams, Lean Station was forged in an environment that required a paradigm shift in project delivery systems. Lean Station builds Lean + Digital systems called Lean PlanDo to achieve efficient and on-time project delivery of capital projects. We innovate in these broad sets of areas of Lean thinking, decision systems, technology enablement and cultural transformation for small-mega companies to scale up into a Lean Enterprise globally.



About Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture: This is not the first Joint-Venture partnership between Greatearth, an established integrated building services company with over 150 years of engineering and construction heritage and Gamuda, one of the largest engineering, property and infrastructure company based in Malaysia. Previous collaborations include the joint development of GEM Residences Condominium and the tendering of LTA Cross Island Line Contract 115. Singapore, Singapore, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lean Station's flagship product, Lean PlanDo is chosen as a lean + digital project management system by Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture for the LTA bus depot project in Gali Batu (Woodlands, Singapore)Lean Station is proud and excited to announce the collaboration with Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture through implementation of Lean PlanDo, an Integrated Lean Project Delivery (ILPD) system in the LTA bus depot project in Gali Batu (Woodlands, Singapore). To improve the project delivery, the implementation will ensure the project to be efficiently managed, monitored and improved due to collective planning and improved collaboration across the project team."What we faced in the management of our projects are the accuracy of the information and the timeliness of those information in order for all the project members to decide on a daily basis what needs to be done in order to progress the project to meet the project schedule. Lean PlanDo provided such a platform for us to have effective project management where all stakeholders can monitor every aspect of the project and collaborate on the work activities. It is also a transparent platform where all stakeholders work together to achieve project success," says Mr. Galen Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Greatearth Construction Pte Ltd.This is not the first collaboration with Greatearth and Lean Station, with past track record together with JTC and NEA projects, the Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture is set to kick-off as another successful partnership.This large-scale Multi-storey bus depot consists of 6 storeys and equipped with parking spaces, refuelling and washing facilities, repair and maintenance facilities and administrative offices to support day-day bus operations. This is the 6th bus depot that LTA developed and funded, the depot is intended to accommodate additional buses that are being introduced over the years, as the overall bus capacity increases under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme (BSEP) and Bus Contracting Model (BCM).This collaboration with Greatearth and Gamuda has tremendous potential for all 3 organisations where Lean Station will set the foundation for Lean + Digital transformation in the industry through their Lean PlanDo's ILPD framework.Mr. Sharath Waikar, the Chief Executive Officer of Lean Station says, "It is heartening to see companies like Greatearth coming to the forefront to spearhead the spirit of Lean excellence in Singapore. It is highly encouraging that both developers and contractors are consistently embracing Lean PlanDo as a preferred system of project delivery, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. Companies are increasingly 1/2 utilizing Lean PlanDo to chart out and accelerate a project recovery plan, collaborating closely together with our team of lean construction practitioners. Lean has added a new meaning to digital construction."Lean Station has been working very closely with developers and contractors to help deliver projects on time by improving the quality and efficiency of planning, commitment, execution and monitoring the projects. Lean Station is excited to work together on this project in their first major joint venture together, and in due course, look forward to working with the companies in their individual projects as well.About Lean Station: Founded in 2015, with the goal of solving the most complex problems encountered by project teams, Lean Station was forged in an environment that required a paradigm shift in project delivery systems. Lean Station builds Lean + Digital systems called Lean PlanDo to achieve efficient and on-time project delivery of capital projects. We innovate in these broad sets of areas of Lean thinking, decision systems, technology enablement and cultural transformation for small-mega companies to scale up into a Lean Enterprise globally.About Greatearth Gamuda Joint Venture: This is not the first Joint-Venture partnership between Greatearth, an established integrated building services company with over 150 years of engineering and construction heritage and Gamuda, one of the largest engineering, property and infrastructure company based in Malaysia. Previous collaborations include the joint development of GEM Residences Condominium and the tendering of LTA Cross Island Line Contract 115. Contact Information Lean Station Pte Ltd.

Phyo Thant Aung

+65 8500 4230



www.leanstation.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lean Station Pte Ltd Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend