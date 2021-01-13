Final 48 by SeaHawk Productions Pushes the Cinematic Envelope to Create a New Wave of Ultra Low Budget Motion Pictures

Press Releases Final 48 Film Press Release

Starring top local Atlanta area actors Tim Ross, Kelly Ladd and Walter Robert Duckworth, the film is currently being shopped for distribution for a 2021 theatrical release. Interested distributors can contact the producers at final48film@gmail.com. Fayetteville, GA, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Looking to start a new breed of independent films, Producers Lisa Sanow and Willi Sanow have just completed the motion picture Final 48.Filmed in just four days with a budget under $30K, they aim to buck the big budget Hollywood superhero movie craze with their ultra low budget, story-driven drama in what they affectionately call Puppyma 2020. Basing their film style on the Danish film movement Dogme 95, the Sanow sisters of SeaHawk Productions shot Final 48 with only nine characters, filmed on six cameras, in four days, at one location. While the story was scripted, the dialogue was completely improvised with only a single pre-scripted line of dialogue during the initial filming.Starring top local Atlanta area actors Tim Ross, Kelly Ladd and Walter Robert Duckworth, the film is currently being shopped for distribution for a 2021 theatrical release. Interested distributors can contact the producers at final48film@gmail.com. Contact Information Final 48 Film

