Private Placement Markets Has Begun Offering Its "EquityLock Commercial Value Protection Plans"

Private Placement Markets today announced that its popular Commercial Real Estate Equity Protection plans are again available.

Los Angeles, CA, January 14, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “The Offices, Hotels and other commercial properties that have survived thus far, have a great chance of making it though this year. We expect to see most commercial real estate asset classes to trail in the broader economic recovery here this year, but unfortunately because we expect to see these classes be part of the trailing portion of the economic recovery this year, there is going to still be a good number of defaults, a good number of workouts, a good number of distressed sales, all of which we believe will result in a slow growth appreciation rate this year.



“We do predict though see warehouses and distributions centers being the winners of the commercial real estate appreciation race this year, and given beginning of the healing is on the horizon, everything lined up to go ahead and re-enter the market with the Commercial Value Protection Plans now, followed by the Residential Real Estate Value Protection Plans here in a few weeks.”



Additional Information is available at: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



