Oxipit and Parasmed Partnership to Extend CXR AI Product Distribution in Eastern Africa

Medical imaging company Oxipit announced partnership with Parasmed, a Nairobi-based medical healthcare solutions distributor in Eastern Africa. With recent partnerships in Nigeria and strong foothold in Latin America, the new agreement is an important step towards creating a global, locally present network of Oxipit software distributors.

“We are starting off with this approach to showcase the software performance utilizing local real-world clinical data, as well as to demonstrate AI workflow for local medical institutions,” notes CEO of Parasmed Prof. Osmo Tervonen.



A number of AI solutions were evaluated before entering the partnership. In the words of Prof. Osmo Tervonen, Oxipit software was chosen for its diagnostic performance. In addition, Oxipit software covers the widest scope of radiological respiratory findings, which could bring a significant boost to radiologists in the region.



“Furthermore, Oxipit is present at every step of journey with its distributor partners - research, training, deployment and support,” adds Prof. Tervonen.



As well as other regions in the developing world, Eastern Africa suffers from the lack of radiologists and insufficient imaging technology. There are slightly more than 200 practicing radiologists in Kenya - a puny number considering the overall population.



“With economic and population growth, AI diagnostic tools are the best bet to bridge the gap of healthcare quality in the developing countries,” says CEO of Oxipit Gediminas Peksys.



Oxipit chest X-ray diagnostic software provides preliminary reports for 75 radiological findings, significantly reducing the workload of radiologists in day-to-day operations. Further developments of the software - including autonomous healthy patient reports - will produce even more cost and resource savings.



