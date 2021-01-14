Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SEO Kings Press Release

Receive press releases from SEO Kings: By Email RSS Feeds: SEO Kings to Assist Businesses Affected by COVID-19 in 2021

Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2021 --(



With a data and ROI-driven approach to digital marketing, clients can expect campaigns that aim to help funnel-in the ideal target market with ease and help establish a stable flow of qualified leads.



Businesses that are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic can make use of SEO services and other paid advertising platforms that SEO Kings will utilise in 2021.



After a tumultuous 2020, many businesses in a wide range of industries, can benefit from a personalised digital marketing strategy designed to help funnel-in their target market whilst achieving a great ROI.



Businesses that are based in Australia and abroad, who are recovering from COVID-19 should look to invest in digital marketing services, helping them get online in this pandemic-induced world.



Many businesses were affected, particularly small businesses. SEO Kings offers Small Business SEO to struggling small businesses who are looking to improve their digital footprint without needing to pay thousands of dollars - instead, using smart budgeting to help businesses scale with results as opposed to an initial investment.



With restrictions easing in some parts of Australia, there will also be the need for local SEO - driving customers to your brick-and-mortar stores. Retail shops and businesses that require physical traffic will be the focus of these campaigns, given these businesses were hit especially hard during the lockdown period.



Many businesses that were already online and who have a significant digital footprint would've experienced issues pertaining to stock and supply issues, but their sales may have exceedingly well depending on the niche and time of year.



Agencies experienced a whirlwind of emotions during COVID-19, especially for industries that were hit particularly hard. Places like Australia, where there is lower eCommerce penetration, ended up seeing much more eCommerce growth during 2020 as businesses scrambled to get online and keep their business afloat the lockdown.



Brick-and-mortar businesses that weren't able to operate saw tremendous success with contactless delivery, click and collect and those who were able to foresee demand for their products and services minimised the amount of downside of being physically closed to business.



For businesses who traditionally relied on marketing tactics such as word of mouth, flyers and banners, will need to consider revitalising their marketing strategy to involve the most prudent services, such as SEO and paid advertising.



Businesses that didn't take advantage of this in 2020 due to unforeseen circumstances can still make up for lost time in 2021 as more and more businesses start ramping up their advertising costs after recovering from the pandemic. There are plenty of efficient ways for a business to move forward in 2021, but undoubtedly, getting up and running with a website is the first step.



2021 is a year primed for businesses that aren't yet online, given there is far too many businesses competing in this increasingly competitive digital world. Businesses that are not yet making use of digital marketing are missing out on potential future growth as consumers move towards technology to fulfil their demands.



With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on the US and most countries in Europe, businesses are going to have to get clever with their funnels, targeting and use of advertising to bring forth growth in a time of uncertainty and SEO Kings aims to be a partner of great advice, proven strategies and a helping hand for any businesses that are looking to revitalise their digital marketing strategy.



For SEO Services, please visit http://seokings.com.au/seo-services/



For further information on SEO Kings, please visit http://seokings.com.au/ Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SEO Kings, a boutique digital marketing agency that began operating full time in late 2020 is now aiming to offer premium SEO and PPC campaigns to help businesses all of all shapes and sizes achieve their business goals in 2021.With a data and ROI-driven approach to digital marketing, clients can expect campaigns that aim to help funnel-in the ideal target market with ease and help establish a stable flow of qualified leads.Businesses that are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic can make use of SEO services and other paid advertising platforms that SEO Kings will utilise in 2021.After a tumultuous 2020, many businesses in a wide range of industries, can benefit from a personalised digital marketing strategy designed to help funnel-in their target market whilst achieving a great ROI.Businesses that are based in Australia and abroad, who are recovering from COVID-19 should look to invest in digital marketing services, helping them get online in this pandemic-induced world.Many businesses were affected, particularly small businesses. SEO Kings offers Small Business SEO to struggling small businesses who are looking to improve their digital footprint without needing to pay thousands of dollars - instead, using smart budgeting to help businesses scale with results as opposed to an initial investment.With restrictions easing in some parts of Australia, there will also be the need for local SEO - driving customers to your brick-and-mortar stores. Retail shops and businesses that require physical traffic will be the focus of these campaigns, given these businesses were hit especially hard during the lockdown period.Many businesses that were already online and who have a significant digital footprint would've experienced issues pertaining to stock and supply issues, but their sales may have exceedingly well depending on the niche and time of year.Agencies experienced a whirlwind of emotions during COVID-19, especially for industries that were hit particularly hard. Places like Australia, where there is lower eCommerce penetration, ended up seeing much more eCommerce growth during 2020 as businesses scrambled to get online and keep their business afloat the lockdown.Brick-and-mortar businesses that weren't able to operate saw tremendous success with contactless delivery, click and collect and those who were able to foresee demand for their products and services minimised the amount of downside of being physically closed to business.For businesses who traditionally relied on marketing tactics such as word of mouth, flyers and banners, will need to consider revitalising their marketing strategy to involve the most prudent services, such as SEO and paid advertising.Businesses that didn't take advantage of this in 2020 due to unforeseen circumstances can still make up for lost time in 2021 as more and more businesses start ramping up their advertising costs after recovering from the pandemic. There are plenty of efficient ways for a business to move forward in 2021, but undoubtedly, getting up and running with a website is the first step.2021 is a year primed for businesses that aren't yet online, given there is far too many businesses competing in this increasingly competitive digital world. Businesses that are not yet making use of digital marketing are missing out on potential future growth as consumers move towards technology to fulfil their demands.With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on the US and most countries in Europe, businesses are going to have to get clever with their funnels, targeting and use of advertising to bring forth growth in a time of uncertainty and SEO Kings aims to be a partner of great advice, proven strategies and a helping hand for any businesses that are looking to revitalise their digital marketing strategy.For SEO Services, please visit http://seokings.com.au/seo-services/For further information on SEO Kings, please visit http://seokings.com.au/ Contact Information SEO Kings

Lachlan Perry

+61.410945161



https://seokings.com.au



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SEO Kings Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend