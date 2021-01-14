Vitex Expands Fiber Optic Cables Portfolio with 16-Fiber MPO Cable for 400G Networks



Englewood Cliffs, NJ, January 14, 2021 --



Multimode MPO/MTP trunk cables are used to interconnect cassettes, panels or ruggedized MPO fan-outs allowing for rapid deployment of high-density backbone cabling in data centers and other high fiber environments. Vitex 16-fiber fiber optic cables come with standard OFNR jackets and feature highest quality components to ensure optimal performance and reliability.



- Designed for 400G QSFP-DD SR8 optics

- Optimized for high-density fiber patching in data centers

- Lengths available from 1m (3ft) to 10m (32ft)

- Other custom options, such as length, polarity, jacket, are also available



“We are seeing an upward trend in customers transitioning from 100G to 400G networks,” said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex. “Offering cables along with our transceivers makes it easier for our customers since they would have to deal with one less source.”



For more information, visit



About Vitex



Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex offers a full range of services – device labels, custom EEPROM coding and packaging to customers in the datacom and telecom industries. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA.



Michael Ko

201-296-0145



www.vitextech.com



