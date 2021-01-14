MedAware Systems Launches Comprehensive Structural Heart Device Surveillance for Reported Events

Press Releases MedAware Systems, Inc. Press Release

MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Boulder, CO, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MedAware Systems’ Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo) is offering a comprehensive surveillance service for structural heart devices. The service reports events from leading regulatory databases, along with published articles in the medical literature. SOHInfo Surveillance continuously extracts and organizes reported events, device problems, patient problems and report sources to provide unprecedented intelligence on issues for all major device manufacturer products.The service delivers a full complement of at-a-glance charts and tables to easily reveal trends, over time, for various adverse event categories, including death, injury, malfunction and other issues. Surveillance is provided for clients’ individual products, entire product groups, and all competing devices. A library of published articles covering the products is also provided. The literature library provides detailed data on publication rates and article types, such as ICSR/Case Studies. The library is easily sorted, and articles can be selected for review.“Our AI-enabled surveillance service monitors literature repositories and adverse event databases worldwide to keep clients continuously updated on potential issues with their structural heart devices, as well as those of their competitors,’” said William Kent, President and Chief Operating Officer. He continued: “SOHInfo’s Structural Heart Surveillance satisfies both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements and instantly provides the most up-to-date and detailed event information available, saving our clients considerable time, effort, and cost.” See www.sohinfo.com for more information.About MedAware Systems, Inc.MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Contact Information MedAware Systems, Inc.

