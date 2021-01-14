PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
American Receivable Ranked #1 Factoring Company for Eighth Consecutive Year


Dallas, TX, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- American Receivable Corporation has been rated the #1 Factoring Company for small to medium businesses by Business.com for the eighth consecutive year.

Business.com writer Sean Peek said, “American Receivable is an excellent factoring service with fast turnarounds, no monthly minimums and a long and reputable business history.” Business.com vets their top picks by interviewing small business owners, factoring companies, reading reviews, and comparing pricing.

Asked for his reaction, Jack Stieber, President of American Receivable Corporation, said, “In these uncertain times, recognition by outside experts is as important as ever. Our team has really doubled their efforts to make sure our clients stay funded and all new requests are handled quickly.” Speaking with his partner, Brad Gurney commented, “We have earned the trust of our clients and our referral partners, and we work daily to help them succeed. When we opened the doors on the first day, our number one goal was to have a reputation of helping our clients succeed in the most challenging of times.”

Founded in 1978, American Receivable Corporation continues to be owned and operated by its original founders. Having initially focused on providing factoring for the staffing industry, American Receivable quickly broadened their market to include manufactures, fabricators, service companies, packaging, logistics and distributors.

For more information, visit American Receivable online at www.americanreceivable.com or call 972-404-4726.
Contact Information
American Receivable Corporation
Jack Stieber
972.404.4726
Contact
www.americanreceivable.com

