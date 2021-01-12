PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BookBuzz.net Partners with Best-Selling Author Sophie Barnes to Announce the Release of Her New Paranormal Regency Romance - "The Secrets of Colchester Hall"


BookBuzz.net partners with best-selling author Sophie Barnes to announce the release of her paranormal regency romance, "The Secrets of Colchester Hall." Released on January 12, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

New York, NY, January 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As one of six possible candidates vying for Viscount Sterling's hand, Lady Angelica has been invited to stay at his grand manor for a week-long house party. But an unpleasant feeling lurks within Colchester Hall. It's almost as if someone's watching Angelica just beyond the edge of her vision. And while she tries to explain the chill creeping up behind her as merely a draft, she can't shake the feeling that something disturbing might be at play.

When Sterling decides she's the woman he wants, can Angelica accept her new home and the sinister secrets she fears it might hold, or will she give up on true love because of what could prove to be nothing more than her own imagination?

Note: This novella was previously included in the anthology, Wicked Liasons.

The Secrets of Colchester Hall is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:
The Secrets of Colchester Hall
By Sophie Barnes
Release Date: January 12, 2021
ISBN: 978-1393404026
ASIN: B08PDPZH34
Pages: 114
Genre: Paranormal Regency Romance

About the Author:
Born in Denmark, USA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish, and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency. But, most impressive of all, she's been married to the same man three times—in three different countries and in three different dresses.

When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.

Contact:
Website: http://www.sophiebarnes.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnesSophie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorSophieBarnes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiebarnesromancewriter/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/paranormal-regency-romance-the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-by-sophie-barnes/

Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-Colchester-Hall-Regency-Romance-ebook/dp/B08PDPZH34/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-sophie-barnes/1138396407?ean=2940164536909
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall
https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall/id1542622331?itsct=books_toolbox&itscg=30200&ct=books_the_secrets_of_colchester_hall&ls=1
https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Sophie_Barnes_The_Secrets_of_Colchester_Hall?id=QJQMEAAAQBAJ
Contact Information
BookBuzz.net
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
Contact
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/paranormal-regency-romance-the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-by-sophie-barnes/

