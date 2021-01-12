BookBuzz.net Partners with Best-Selling Author Sophie Barnes to Announce the Release of Her New Paranormal Regency Romance - "The Secrets of Colchester Hall"

Press Releases BookBuzz Press Release

BookBuzz.net partners with best-selling author Sophie Barnes to announce the release of her paranormal regency romance, "The Secrets of Colchester Hall." Released on January 12, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

New York, NY, January 14, 2021 --(



When Sterling decides she's the woman he wants, can Angelica accept her new home and the sinister secrets she fears it might hold, or will she give up on true love because of what could prove to be nothing more than her own imagination?



Note: This novella was previously included in the anthology, Wicked Liasons.



The Secrets of Colchester Hall is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

The Secrets of Colchester Hall

By Sophie Barnes

Release Date: January 12, 2021

ISBN: 978-1393404026

ASIN: B08PDPZH34

Pages: 114

Genre: Paranormal Regency Romance



About the Author:

Born in Denmark, USA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish, and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency. But, most impressive of all, she's been married to the same man three times—in three different countries and in three different dresses.



When she's not busy dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.



Contact:

Website: http://www.sophiebarnes.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnesSophie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorSophieBarnes

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiebarnesromancewriter/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/paranormal-regency-romance-the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-by-sophie-barnes/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-Colchester-Hall-Regency-Romance-ebook/dp/B08PDPZH34/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-sophie-barnes/1138396407?ean=2940164536909

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-secrets-of-colchester-hall/id1542622331?itsct=books_toolbox&itscg=30200&ct=books_the_secrets_of_colchester_hall&ls=1

Amanda Kerr

706-509-8422



http://bookbuzz.net/blog/paranormal-regency-romance-the-secrets-of-colchester-hall-by-sophie-barnes/



