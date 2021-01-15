Free Social Media and Google Ads from Ahlan Emirate

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ahlan Emirate Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 15, 2021 --(



Ahlan Emirate, a 1 Dial Services FZC company has announced a great new offer to support local businesses in the United Arab Emirates. The company has decided to offer a webpage for all the businesses that register with them, and not only that, even offer them free Social Media and Google Ads for the entire period for which they are registered.



The company aims at reducing the CAPEX and OPEX of all the businesses and offer support to promote themselves in these difficult times. In 2021, the team at Ahlan Emirate plans to support businesses and use social media to meet two equally urgent imperatives: Deliver short-term ROI with targeted performance marketing tactics and building innovative digital experiences to win long-term loyalty.



Ahlan Emirate has noted the importance of social media in lives of consumers.



They have noted that marketers and businesses are flocking to social platforms in the hope of connecting target customers. However, it has been observed that there is a content overload on social media, and the competition is very high. In such cases, it can be very challenging for businesses to stand out unless they have a clear social media marketing strategy. Staying updated on the latest social media trends can help fuel this strategy and make them stand out in the crowd. Ahlan Emirate helps businesses with these strategies and expertise.



Sanyogita Patil, Managing Director of 1 Dial Services FZC said, “At Ahlan Emirate we specialize with Ephemeral Content, which is the happening trend of the time. Most of the companies globally have increased their budgets on platforms like Instagram by 60%. However, we have noticed that the Middle East is still not leveraging technology the way it should. And to get that feel of ownership, to see revenues grow, to see marketing operational expenses go down is every businessman’s dream, and we plan to make that a reality. We are also focusing on getting VR and AR solutions implemented. We love the way Horizon is working, and we plan to leverage all of these to the pinnacle. We love to see the smiles.”



With this announcement, Ahlan Emirate plans to offer social media as a dynamic and competitive space, with trends that can help you ace businesses social media games.



About Ahlan Emirate

Ahlan Emirate is an advertising consultancy of next-gen business collaborating with customers throughout the world. An experience spread across diverse industries and domains and eye to detail has helped many of our customers to achieve their mission and vision.



