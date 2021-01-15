TinyMDM, Listed as New Mobile Device Management Key Player to Watch in 2021 by Solutions Review

Press Releases TinyMDM Press Release

The Mobile Device Management solution TinyMDM, official Android EMM partner and certified by Google, has been listed by the mobility expert Solutions Review as a new MDM key player to watch in 2021.

For more information, Ms. Valentine Lavie, Marketing Manager (valentine.lavie@tinymdm.net), and Mr. Yann Mareschal, CEO, are here to answer all your questions. Boston, MA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Enterprise mobility, an essential factor in the success of any company, whatever its sector, has taken an even greater leap due to the coronavirus. With the current health context, companies have had to adapt to teleworking and employee mobility has gained ground. Today, 9 out of 10 companies depend on the ability of their employees to access work data from a mobile device.The stakes are high for companies, which must both manage and secure these mobile devices from a single management console. The aim here is to protect sensitive data and provide employees with constantly updated resources that are accessible at all times.TinyMDM, a French MDM solution which is also an official Android EMM partner (certified by Google), is a new key player on the MDM market: recently awarded during the Mobility for Business tradeshow as a the “Best Management and Security solution for mobile devices,” it has now made the top vendor list of the “6 Mobility Management Vendors to Watch in 2021” according to Solutions Review. Some MDM vendors like Hexnode or MobileIron are already well known, and the French provider TinyMDM now ranks alongside them and is on everyone’s watch list for this coming year.What makes TinyMDM different?TinyMDM specificity is that it made the Android MDM intuitive and easy to use. All basic MDM features are offered, from app management to remote control of the device and more, but in a very intuitive way and included in very affordable plan. TinyMDM is made for businesses with no particular IT knowledge nor enough time / budget to elaborate a complex MDM strategy.https://solutionsreview.com/mobile-device-management/solutions-review-6-mobility-management-vendors-to-watch-in-2021/Features. Applications management, passwords management, connectivity management, files and contacts synchronization, internet filtering, physical traking, remote view and remote features, multiple apps and single app kiosk mode, secure work profile, etc.Pricing. After a 30 day free trial period, TinyMDM is available for 19€ / device / year (or $22), with all features and technical support included. Contact us & get a discount for deployments larger than 200 devices. Pricing is detailed on TinyMDM website.www.tinymdm.netFor more information, Ms. Valentine Lavie, Marketing Manager (valentine.lavie@tinymdm.net), and Mr. Yann Mareschal, CEO, are here to answer all your questions. Contact Information TINYMDM

Valentine Lavie

+33252331561



www.tinymdm.net



