Innovations in Parenteral Delivery, Connectivity and Regulatory Guidance at Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2021

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2021 for your chance to network with over 100 delegates from the world’s leading Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology organisations to discuss the latest developments in the PFS market, innovations in human factor studies, device development, international regulatory updates and more.The global pre-filled syringes market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2018 and with the rapid growth of the industry, is expected to exceed $9.7 billion by 2025. With that in mind, this event will bring together specialists within the industry to provide an exclusive insight into the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3This comprehensive overview will help attendees understand the changing global market and the challenges faced within the industry. The upcoming conference will cover key topics driving the industry including advancing development for drug delivery devices, regulatory updates including the FDA draft guidance on bridging studies, connectivity and digital health for combination products and compatibility for drug delivery systems.This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.Registration is free for all pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, secure your place at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3Sponsored by Almac, BD, PHC Corporation, Polyplastics-Topas, Weiss-Aug & ZeonFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3



