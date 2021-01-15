AUI Adds Dustin Hickman to Brokerage Division, Bolstering Energy Practice in Dallas

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Dustin Hickman to the Brokerage Department as a Casualty Broker. Dustin joins the AUI organization as part of the Energy Practice Group, specializing in heavy casualty accounts including the oil and gas business.

Dallas, TX, January 15, 2021 --(



“Dustin grew up in the oil and gas industry. Therefore, he brings a different perspective to our industry. Agents will rely on his expertise to help them place new and renewal business involving: Oil & Gas, Construction, General Casualty, Excess, and Pollution,” said Mark Arnold, Director of Brokerage.



Prior to joining Appalachian Underwriters, Inc., Dustin was on a casualty team working for another wholesaler with a similar focus.



Dustin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Louisiana Monroe. While attending ULM, Dustin was President of the Campus Activities Board, as well as a member of the Risk Management and Insurance Society and Financial Management Association. In addition, Dustin holds professional designations related to surplus lines insurance as an Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI) and the energy business as an Energy Risk Insurance Specialist (ERIS).



Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.



Media Contact:

Mark Arnold – Director of Brokerage

mark.arnold@appund.com

Jeff Fyke

865-481-7135



www.appund.com



