Commercient and Integrated Media Group (IMG) Group Are Proud to Announce Their Signed Partnership to Assist in Technical and Salesforce Consulting Services

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with IMG, a Technical and Salesforce Consulting Firm based in 3 locations: Cranston, Boston, and New York, USA that specializes in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, CPQ, Marketing Cloud, and Pardot to their Customers.

With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



IMG is an industry-leading Salesforce Consulting agency and Salesforce partner. With offices in Providence, Boston, and New York, IMG offers a wide range of technical and consulting services and specializes in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, CPQ, Communities, Marketing Cloud, and Pardot.



“As a Salesforce Partner, we're always looking for ways to help our clients become more operationally efficient. One challenge that many of our clients face is managing multiple internal systems for sales and order management,” said Gil Lantini, Co-Founder at IMG. “We're excited about our partnership with Commercient, which will help our clients maximize the full power of Salesforce by creating a seamless integration with a variety of 3rd party ERP solutions such as Sage, SAP, NetSuite, and many others,” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“Partnering with IMG is a great win for customers and prospects,” waid Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “IMGs offering of Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency with in-house Pardot and Sales Cloud Implementation team gives a new take on traditional implementation. We hope to empower more of IMG’s customers in the future with fully integrated data,” he explained.



About Commercient

