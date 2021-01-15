Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SimplyCast Press Release

Receive press releases from SimplyCast: By Email RSS Feeds: Bow Valley College Leverages SimplyCast for Automated COVID-19 Quarantine and Daily Check-In Process

SimplyCast is excited to welcome an innovative new client: Bow Valley College. Bow Valley College is using the SimplyCast solution to automate its COVID-19 quarantine and check-in process. SimplyCast is pleased to be able to provide technical support to organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dartmouth, Canada, January 15, 2021 --(



Many schools across Canada are responsible for working with international students to ensure proper quarantine plans are in place upon entering Canada. This includes how the student will be quarantining; when they arrive; how they will be transported to their quarantine location; and how they will receive their meals, as well as their accommodations and other vital information.



Bow Valley College has partnered with SimplyCast to build an automated communication process, which handles gathering information from students; communicating with them before they arrive; and requiring them to complete a digital check-in each day of their 14-day quarantine period.



“As a COVID-ready designated learning institution in Canada, managing the mandatory 14-day quarantine or isolation for each international student arriving in Canada is our responsibility. We started the process manually with four full-time staff taking care of the quarantine plan, travel letter, and daily check-ins. It was a complex and delicate operation,” said Masoud Paydar, Global Relationships Manager at Bow Valley College. “Since automating this process using SimplyCast, we have been able to free up some of our resources. This technology allows us to do our due diligence with confidence.”



The SimplyCast platform was quickly customized so Bow Valley College could receive a detailed quarantine plan from the student, including the student’s expected date of arrival. Once the quarantine plan is submitted, an email is automatically generated with the student’s quarantine plan and information to be presented at the Canadian border. SimplyCast then waits until the student’s expected arrival date and confirms with them that they have arrived. If they have not, the student can update their information and the system recognizes their updated plan.



Once the student has arrived, SimplyCast reaches out every day automatically for 14 days during the quarantine period and requires them to submit a daily check-in. The results can be easily viewed from the SimplyCast CRM pipeline so Bow Valley College can see where students are at each stage in the process. SimplyCast also eased the burden on staff by automating reminders to students should they fail to complete specific requests within customizable timeframes.



“The SimplyCast Team is very proud to continue to be able to support organizations, like Bow Valley College, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “The COVID-19 pandemic has given these organizations new challenges to overcome and I am pleased that the flexibility of the SimplyCast solution can alleviate some of the strain and workload during these times.”



About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.



About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s largest College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning. Dartmouth, Canada, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SimplyCast, an ISO 27001-certified leader in engagement and communication automation for organizations worldwide, is pleased to welcome Bow Valley College as a client leveraging the technology for COVID-19 quarantine and daily-check-ins.Many schools across Canada are responsible for working with international students to ensure proper quarantine plans are in place upon entering Canada. This includes how the student will be quarantining; when they arrive; how they will be transported to their quarantine location; and how they will receive their meals, as well as their accommodations and other vital information.Bow Valley College has partnered with SimplyCast to build an automated communication process, which handles gathering information from students; communicating with them before they arrive; and requiring them to complete a digital check-in each day of their 14-day quarantine period.“As a COVID-ready designated learning institution in Canada, managing the mandatory 14-day quarantine or isolation for each international student arriving in Canada is our responsibility. We started the process manually with four full-time staff taking care of the quarantine plan, travel letter, and daily check-ins. It was a complex and delicate operation,” said Masoud Paydar, Global Relationships Manager at Bow Valley College. “Since automating this process using SimplyCast, we have been able to free up some of our resources. This technology allows us to do our due diligence with confidence.”The SimplyCast platform was quickly customized so Bow Valley College could receive a detailed quarantine plan from the student, including the student’s expected date of arrival. Once the quarantine plan is submitted, an email is automatically generated with the student’s quarantine plan and information to be presented at the Canadian border. SimplyCast then waits until the student’s expected arrival date and confirms with them that they have arrived. If they have not, the student can update their information and the system recognizes their updated plan.Once the student has arrived, SimplyCast reaches out every day automatically for 14 days during the quarantine period and requires them to submit a daily check-in. The results can be easily viewed from the SimplyCast CRM pipeline so Bow Valley College can see where students are at each stage in the process. SimplyCast also eased the burden on staff by automating reminders to students should they fail to complete specific requests within customizable timeframes.“The SimplyCast Team is very proud to continue to be able to support organizations, like Bow Valley College, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “The COVID-19 pandemic has given these organizations new challenges to overcome and I am pleased that the flexibility of the SimplyCast solution can alleviate some of the strain and workload during these times.”About SimplyCastSimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.About Bow Valley CollegeCalgary and region’s largest College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning. Contact Information SimplyCast

Alissa MacDougall

866-323-6572 ext. 1403



www.simplycast.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SimplyCast Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend