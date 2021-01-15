Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Focus Have Signed a Partnership Agreement That Specializes in Outsourced Sales and Salesforce Management

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Focus, a registered Salesforce Consulting Partner that specializes in Outsourced Sales and Salesforce Management based in Toronto, Canada.

Marietta, GA, January 15, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Focus is a registered Salesforce Consulting Partner that specializes in Outsourced Sales and Salesforce.com Management. They can lead the building, design, coaching, and ongoing management of your sales team at a fraction of what a full-time in-house Sales Manger would cost. Specific to Salesforce.com and unlike other Salesforce implementation partners, Focus leverages its 18 years of sales enablement and management experience to ensure real and measurable value is obtained from their client’s Salesforce investment. They act as an Outsourced Salesforce Department that takes full ownership, on a daily basis, for all areas related to Salesforce Strategy, Administration, Training, and Support.



“In the past, it was typical for organizations to operate their ERP and CRM in silos, largely due to the heavy investment required to integrate. Today, however, with the cost of integration being much more affordable, along with a greater emphasis on efficiency, ensuring these multiple technologies work together within an organization is a must-have,” says Steven Wright, President & CEO of Focus. “In continuing to promote best practices at Focus, partnering with Commercient was a no brainer. Their services provide a fast, flexible, and simple option that is extremely cost-efficient for our clients” he explains.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are extremely excited to partner with Focus,” said Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Their forward-thinking in sales consulting alongside their experience with Salesforce consulting makes them stand out. We look forward to working more at joining clients together!” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Focus, a registered Salesforce Consulting Partner that specializes in Outsourced Sales and Salesforce Management.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Focus is a registered Salesforce Consulting Partner that specializes in Outsourced Sales and Salesforce.com Management. They can lead the building, design, coaching, and ongoing management of your sales team at a fraction of what a full-time in-house Sales Manger would cost. Specific to Salesforce.com and unlike other Salesforce implementation partners, Focus leverages its 18 years of sales enablement and management experience to ensure real and measurable value is obtained from their client’s Salesforce investment. They act as an Outsourced Salesforce Department that takes full ownership, on a daily basis, for all areas related to Salesforce Strategy, Administration, Training, and Support.“In the past, it was typical for organizations to operate their ERP and CRM in silos, largely due to the heavy investment required to integrate. Today, however, with the cost of integration being much more affordable, along with a greater emphasis on efficiency, ensuring these multiple technologies work together within an organization is a must-have,” says Steven Wright, President & CEO of Focus. “In continuing to promote best practices at Focus, partnering with Commercient was a no brainer. Their services provide a fast, flexible, and simple option that is extremely cost-efficient for our clients” he explains.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are extremely excited to partner with Focus,” said Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Their forward-thinking in sales consulting alongside their experience with Salesforce consulting makes them stand out. We look forward to working more at joining clients together!” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend