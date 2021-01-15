Shore Care Appliance Expands Appliance Repair Services, Adds Branch in North Jersey

Shore Care Appliance, a local appliance repair company based out of Manchester Township, NJ, is announcing its expansion. Now, in addition to serving the Jersey Shore, it will also be serving North Jersey communities like Bergen County, Essex County, and Passaic County.

Comprising all of Bergen, Essex, and Passaic Counties, Shore Care Appliance’s second service area will include communities like Fairlawn, Franklin Lakes, Saddle River, and Ridgewood.



Known for providing New Jersey homeowners with a variety of appliance repair services, the company has cultivated a statewide reputation for responsive customer support and competitive prices.



With this new expansion to a location in Bergen County, Shore Care Appliance will continue to provide the exact same services as it always has, such as refrigerator repair, dishwasher repair, and washer-dryer repair.



By opening operations over 90 miles north along the Garden State Parkway, Shore Care Appliance now has a strong foothold in major North Jersey communities. Its physical presence in the northern part of the state means it will be able to reach more customers and better assist New Jersey households.



The owner of Shore Care Appliance, Scott Rolaf, explains the motivation behind his company’s expansion:



“Homeowners in Bergen County deserve access to high-quality appliance repairs just as much as our customers on the Jersey Shore. Many of our customers have residences in North Jersey as well as the Jersey Shore. We realized that there’s a big market and a lot of demand for our services in the northern location, so it only made sense to increase our availability to those customers. We can't wait to help as many customers as possible.”



Shore Care Appliance’s new operation in Bergen County officially launched in December 2020. It is currently providing local homeowners with oven repair, refrigerator repair, washer repair, dryer repair, and more.



About:



