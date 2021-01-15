ABA Therapist in Miami-Dade County Launches New Website, Digital Campaign to Reach Local Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Prospect Genius Press Release

True Care Home Services Inc., an in-home ABA therapy program in Boca Raton, FL, is launching a new digital marketing campaign with Prospect Genius. This campaign includes a brand-new, mobile-responsive website that will enable the ABA therapist to reach more local patients in need of care.

Miami-Dade County, FL, January 15, 2021 --(



According to recent data, a responsive website - one that automatically adjusts its display to fit the dimensions of a user’s device - is critical in reaching more individuals online. As an increasing number of U.S. adults access the internet primarily via smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, websites must accommodate their needs.



This data, which comes from a 2018 study by Deloitte, shows that 85% of American consumers own a smartphone and use it an estimated 52 times per day on average. Furthermore, these consumers report that smartphones are their preferred method of searching and browsing the web.



As digital marketing specialists with knowledge of this data, among other consumer trends related to the internet, Prospect Genius prioritizes responsive design when building websites for its clients. True Care Home Services Inc. is no exception.



A board-certified behavior analyst serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida, True Care Home Services Inc. will rely on its new website and coinciding marketing campaign to achieve two objectives: 1) to highlight its approach to ABA therapy and ABA interventions for children with autism, ADHD, and other developmental disorders; and 2) to increase its visibility in local searches so it will gain more attention from patients seeking a licensed ABA therapist.



Senior Marketing Specialist Matt Gallo explains Prospect Genius’s strategy for True Care Home Services Inc.: “We know that parents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are predominantly using their smartphones to find ABA treatment services for their kids and to ask their social networks for recommendations.” He adds, “Wanting to meet people where they are, we had to launch a responsive website that would look good on any device and be easy to find in local search results for terms like ‘ABA therapy’ and ‘behavioral analysis.’”



Prospect Genius and True Care Home Services Inc. officially launched the new website and marketing campaign in January 2021.



About:



Teresa Vigil

(786) 688-2818



www.truecarehomeservicesinc.com



