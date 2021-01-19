Central Data Recognized by Infor as 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel

Press Releases Central Data Press Release Share Blog

Central Data, a leading provider of distribution software and services, was named 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel by Infor, a global leader in business software.





“I am incredibly proud of our team and the strides we have made in a year full of challenges,” said Central Data CEO Midge Davidson. “This award is a reminder of the transformative shift that is taking place for wholesale distributors as they migrate their business software to the cloud.”



“Infor is pleased to recognize key partners for their commitment to business growth, high levels of service and the unparalleled value they provide to support continuous customer success,” said Rod Johnson, Infor president and head of Americas.



Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



Tina Fleming

