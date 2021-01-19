Central Data Recognized by Infor as 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Farmington Hills, MI, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Central Data, a leading provider of distribution software and services, was named 2020 Partner of the Year for North America Distribution Channel by Infor, a global leader in business software.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and the strides we have made in a year full of challenges,” said Central Data CEO Midge Davidson. “This award is a reminder of the transformative shift that is taking place for wholesale distributors as they migrate their business software to the cloud.”

Infor’s 2020 Partner Excellence Awards recognize global alliance and regional channel partners that have excelled in delivering outstanding service and value to their mutual customers over the past year. Winners are determined by various factors including revenues, year-over-year growth, new business, and levels of service.

“Infor is pleased to recognize key partners for their commitment to business growth, high levels of service and the unparalleled value they provide to support continuous customer success,” said Rod Johnson, Infor president and head of Americas.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Central Data

Central Data is solely focused on the technology needs of wholesale distributors. Our cloud ERP, Ecommerce and data analytics “connects the dots” across the distributors’ entire business with a total solution of software, consulting services, training and long-term support. Our mission is to enable distributors to increase productivity, improve profitability and drive growth.
