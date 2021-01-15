Auto Affiliate Links 6.0 Has Been Released

Press Releases Auto Affiliate Links Press Release

Auto Affiliate Links is a WordPress plugin that automatically add links into website content, based on specific keywords.

San Francisco, CA, January 15, 2021



Auto Affiliate Links 6.0 comes with a lot of features and improvements suggested by its users and community around the plugin. The most important upgrade was the click tracking feature. Auto Affiliate Links users will have the ability to see how many clicks each link and each keyword automatically added received. They can also see a list with latest clicks on automatically added affiliate links, along with the page they were when they clicked, and which link they clicked on. With this feature, it is easier to see which links and keywords are performing and which don’t.



Here is a list with most important features added since the last major version was released:



Click tracking statistics



Added support for WP Multisite



Added option to check if added links are broken



Improved link insertion controls



Added options to improve link insertion



Feature to disclose affiliate links



Improved the design of administration pages



Added individual settings for links



Added individual options for posts or pages



Allowed the plugin to be used as a link cloaker



Added independent settings for internal links



Added an administration page to see the links generated by the plugin



Added Amazon product widget at the end of each post



Improved exclusion options



Enabled display of affiliate links in sidebar widgets



Ability to add links in content created by other plugins: BuddyPress, WpForo, Elementor, TablePress, WP Recipe Maker, PeepSo, Advanced Custom Fields, BBPress, etc.



Lucian Apostol

0040745086864



autoaffiliatelinks.com



