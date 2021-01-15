PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Miller Architects & Builders Starts Construction on Liberty Bank Minnesota Branch Bank in Big Lake, Minnesota


Liberty Bank Minnesota opening a new branch back in Big Lake, Minnesota in the Spring of 2021. Miller Architects & Builders is providing architectural and construction services.

Big Lake, MN, January 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Miller is providing architectural and construction services for the new 2,800 square foot branch bank in Big lake, MN.

Liberty Bank Minnesota began in downtown St. Cloud in the 1930’s and remains a family-owned company, and the oldest remaining bank name in three communities: Monticello, Waite Park and St. Cloud. Liberty is a retail focused bank and a leading home loan provider in the market. The new branch bank will help extend their market footprint.

The new facility features an open, airy lobby/waiting area with lots of natural light and tall ceilings. Four private offices and conference room, breakroom, restrooms, and drive-thru with three teller lanes. The site will allow for some future expansion.

Completion is scheduled for May 2021.

Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com.
Contact Information
Miller Architects & Builders
Denise Schnettler
320.251.4109
Contact
www.millerab.com

