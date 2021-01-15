Miller Architects & Builders Starts Construction on Liberty Bank Minnesota Branch Bank in Big Lake, Minnesota

Press Releases Miller Architects & Builders Press Release

Liberty Bank Minnesota opening a new branch back in Big Lake, Minnesota in the Spring of 2021. Miller Architects & Builders is providing architectural and construction services.

Liberty Bank Minnesota began in downtown St. Cloud in the 1930’s and remains a family-owned company, and the oldest remaining bank name in three communities: Monticello, Waite Park and St. Cloud. Liberty is a retail focused bank and a leading home loan provider in the market. The new branch bank will help extend their market footprint.



The new facility features an open, airy lobby/waiting area with lots of natural light and tall ceilings. Four private offices and conference room, breakroom, restrooms, and drive-thru with three teller lanes. The site will allow for some future expansion.



Completion is scheduled for May 2021.



Denise Schnettler

320.251.4109



www.millerab.com



