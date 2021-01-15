PCV Murcor Commemorates 40th Anniversary

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PCV Murcor Press Release

For 40 years and counting, PCV Murcor has built a tradition of excellence in helping thousands of clients make their customers’ real estate needs happen.

Pomona, CA, January 15, 2021 --



For 40 years and counting, PCV has built a tradition of excellence in helping thousands of clients make their customers’ real estate needs happen.



PCV originated as Pacific Coast Valuations Murray Corporation, a Los Angeles-focused appraisal firm in 1981. What started from the founder’s one-bedroom condo, Keith D. Murray, MAI, IFAS, has grown into a national organization servicing the nation’s largest lenders, servicers, and government-sponsored entities.



“For us to reach a rare milestone of 40 years in the appraisal and valuation management industry is just incredible,” says Murray, President and CEO. “We approach this anniversary with an attitude of sincere gratitude for all who have helped in achieving this milestone.”



Today, PCV’s corporate office is rooted where it began, in the greater Los Angeles area (Pomona, CA), where our employees continue to work closely with clients and a nationwide vendor panel of independent appraisers.



“I want to thank our clients for their business and trust. We are committed to earning their business every day,” said Cindy Nasser, Chief Operating Officer. “Most importantly, I want to thank our employees for their skilled and caring work; they are the best at what they do!”



Throughout the past four decades, PCV has endured many ups and downs in the marketplace. Decades marked by the recessions in the early 1980 and 90s, the subprime mortgage crisis (2007-2009), and into the present day of a worldwide pandemic.



“There’s not much we haven’t seen in the valuation business. But, through it all, our focus remains the same, adding value to the process and ensuring clients get what they need,” Murray shared.



“We need to remember our clients’ end customers - a father, a mother, a family, who are making one of the biggest, if not the biggest, financial commitments in their lifetimes by purchasing a home,” Murray added. “If we deliver service that is timely, professional, and high quality, it eases the transaction for all parties. That’s what continues to make us an industry leader and give us the credibility we are known for.”



PCV is not only a story of humble beginnings and longevity; but also diversity. As one of only a handful, if not the only, African American CEOs in the appraisal management industry, Murray, is often asked about the importance of diversity.



“It is our ability to recruit and hire a diverse and talented staff that has helped make us successful over the past 40 years,” Murray said. “Our diversity reflects the importance of different points of view and ways to solve problems. Without a diverse staff, we would be in danger of having a perspective that doesn’t serve everyone.”



As they embark on their 40th year, PCV Murcor looks forward to expanding their product portfolio further and continuing a personalized and detailed approach.



About PCV Murcor



Charles Beatley

909-397-7331



https://www.pcvmurcor.com/



