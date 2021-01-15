Careington Announces Launch of Get More Rx Discount Prescription Program Mobile App

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington employs more than 400 employees and provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on our products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com. Frisco, TX, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After launching its Get More Rx discount prescription program nationally in 2020, Careington International Corporation, a national leader in the non-insured health care benefits space, is excited to announce the launch of its new Get More Rx mobile app.The Get More Rx discount prescription program provides individuals and their families with discounts on generic and brand-name prescription medication. The program has been available for use through the mobile-optimized website, but now individuals can also utilize the Get More Rx discount prescription program through a streamlined mobile app. With the Get More Rx mobile app, members can easily compare pricing of name-brand and generic medications at participating pharmacies near their location. The app includes a feature that allows members to search by medication type, dosage and quantity. Once they select their preferred pharmacy, members can pull their Get More Rx card up right on their mobile device, so it’s convenient to use at the pharmacy. The Get More Rx mobile app is available through the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.“We are very excited about the launch of the Get More Rx mobile app,” said Matt Herrera, Vice President of Sales at Careington International Corporation. “The app has been in development for some time, and we’ve been anxious to make it available to our members. With the mobile app, it will be convenient for members to use the discount at the pharmacy, since they can present their Get More Rx card from their mobile device.”Get More Rx is free to use and available to individuals with or without insurance. Consumers who may have prescription benefits through their health insurance can compare the costs of the two programs to determine the greatest savings. The program can be used on a variety of medications and can often offer greater savings than manufacturer coupons.Discounts on prescriptions through Get More Rx are available at pharmacies nationwide, such as CVS Pharmacy®, Target, Longs Drugs, Walmart, Kroger, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, Walgreens and Duane Reade. Members can search for participating pharmacies near their home or office on getmorerx.com.Get More Rx is available directly to individual consumers and their families and is also available for group and employer relationships as a standalone, value-added program that can complement existing benefits offerings.To learn more about the Get More Rx prescription drug program, visit getmorerx.com. About Careington International CorporationCareington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington employs more than 400 employees and provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on our products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com. Contact Information Careington International Corporation

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



