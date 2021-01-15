BYD Opens Amazon Storefront for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In response to public demand, BYD Care announced the creation of an Amazon storefront, www.amazon.com/bydcare, a one-stop shop where consumers can confidently buy high-quality BYD Care Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks and sanitizers.Products available at the BYD Care storefront include KN95 respirators, in both ear-loop and head -strap styles, for frontline and essential workers' daily use, masks designed specifically for children, and 3-ply surgical masks for all.Consumers can also find hand sanitizer in bottles ranging from packs of pocket-sized 1.6-ounce bottles on up to packs of 8-ounce bottles.“Our Amazon storefront makes it easy for anyone to access high-quality and proven BYD Care protective equipment for themselves and their families,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “BYD Care products are tested, fit well, comfortable, with a close fit, and are made with breathable material.”Mobilizing its powerful manufacturing capacity, BYD built the world’s largest face mask production facility, making millions of units each day of reliable, quality products that help prevent illness and promote good health.BYD Care supports healthcare providers, communities, and people around the world in addressing the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. BYD has donated well over $1 million worth of PPEs to American frontline workers, including law enforcement and hospital personnel, charities serving those most in need, and communities and transit agencies serving the public.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother NatureTM, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Contact Information BYD

