New York Merchant Capital

Press Release

NY Merchant Capital Website Update


Singapore, Singapore, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Merchant Capital are happy to announce the update of their website.

Speaking to Marketing Manager Richard Porter, he had this to say, "Well we have been operating on our last update for 2 years so we were due an update. NY Merchant Capital would like to thank our incredible IT team who very often go under the radar but are an integral part to what we do here. The website itself will give up to date information on current projects and the whole user interface is much easier to use for our clients and anyone interested in what NY Merchant Capital are doing."

NY Merchant Capital are also currently working on a phone app for clients to gain better access to their accounts no matter where they are, more information on this will be released shortly.
Contact Information
New York Merchant Capital
Thomas Perry
+639163111466
Contact
nymerchantcapital.com

