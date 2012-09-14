PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Introduces SMS and QR Code Reading Service for Queue Management

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Get your virtual ticket and wait safely.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, January 16, 2021 --(



Besides making the experience of its customers even better, this service, which is part of the “Zero Contact,” system, allows users to wait freely for their turn.



First of all, as far as QR Code reading is concerned, users must read the QR Code and select the desired service. Then, they can consult the evolution of the queue on the cell phone in real time.



Secondly, regarding the SMS service, users can send an SMS to the number indicated with the letter referring to the service. Then, they receive the alert SMS for the number of tickets in front of them, as well as the average waiting time.



These solutions bring several advantages to both the institution and the client:



- Decreased dropout rate;

- Decrease in waiting time;

- The client can be physically absent from the place of attendance without risk of losing his turn;

- Increased customer satisfaction.



This QMAGINE service allows users to receive alerts regarding their attendance, without being surprised by the passage of their turn.



As for the "Zero Contact" system, it was developed for queue management inside and outside the establishments, allowing customers to withdraw their tickets without the need for physical contact, whether by SCAN, QR Code, SMS or Voice.



Take a look at https://site.qmagine.com/en/



The future is happening.



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



