Post Conference Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation at Parallel Trade 2021

London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- As part of the 15th annual Parallel Trade conference. The two-day conference will be followed by a post conference interactive masterclass held on 24th March 2021 and led by Alira Health which is a worldwide consulting firm with the mission to enable healthcare transformation supporting pharmaceutical clients through professional services along the entire cycle of pharma products.
For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online:
www.parallel-trade.com/prcom4
Masterclass Overview:
Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation
(only open to pharmaceutical companies)
Pharmaceutical companies face the challenges of how to protect their business interests from the negative financial impact and business disruption including risk of patient shortages arising from the different pricing regulations across the EU. This Masterclass supports companies seeking to implement a distribution Strategy or enhance the effectiveness of their existing distribution systems, as well as gaining insights to how to use supporting services to optimum effect.
Masterclass Leaders:
Mark Inigo-Jones, Pharmaceutical Distribution & Parallel Trade Management Expert, Alira Health
Filippo Benetti, Leads the practice of Advanced Analytics, Alira Health
Nerea Blanqué, Vice-Presidents of Global Market Access, Alira Health
Benefits Of Attending:
• Complete framework for successful implementation, some Dos & Don’ts, and getting to optimum outcomes from a European Distribution Strategy
• Learn from Case studies to illustrate what is involved in successful implementation and the issues to anticipate.
• Learn from Case studies on how e-prescriptions are changing the effectiveness of distribution management
• Enhance your Company’s performance and effectiveness by making optimum use of supporting services including parallel import surveys
• Go to market planning; things to consider before launch to benefit the brand over the lifecycle
More information on the interactive masterclass and workshop visit: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom4
Parallel Trade Conference 2021
Virtual conference: online access only
22nd – 23rd March 2021
Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira Health
Contact Information:
For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk