TIS, Leading Cloud Platform Vendor for Managing Corporate Payments and Cash Flows, Reports Successful Year 2020

Treasury Intelligence Solutions reported a successful year 2020 with strong growth in software revenue, customer community, partnerships and workforce.

Walldorf, Germany, January 16, 2021 --



Many world-famous clients joined the growing TIS community in 2020, among them Bertelsmann, ELG Haniel, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), ManpowerGroup and Miltenyi Biotec. “In a year when cash visibility, fraud protection, work-from-home and remote accessibility hit the headlines, our clients chose TIS because we could provide all these and much more. In fact, 2020 was the second best year in TIS history regarding new recurring revenue, despite of the on-going pandemic,” explains Erik Masing, CEO of TIS. “In 2020, 56 new employees joined TIS. That was a 26 % increase year-to-year. Our successful, scalable business model and a focus on diversity and inclusion were among the reasons why top talents chose to join TIS.”



As a recognized vendor with its commitment to best customer experience, TIS also received continuous positive feedback from its customer community. Jörg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TIS: ”The very high Net Promoter Score (NPS) from our regular client surveys makes me feel privileged to be able to spend the last decade serving TIS clients leveraging innovation and best practices for the entire client community.”



The year of 2020 was also a year of awards and recognitions for TIS. It was listed by Financial Times for the second time in a row one of the FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies Europe. The company also received a $20 million investment from leading technology investors Aquiline and 83North to further accelerate product development and to scale operations in Europe and in the US.



“The outlook for 2021 is optimistic and exciting. We clearly see a fundamental change in software market in corporate payments. TIS will reinforce its leadership in this space by investing in talents, delivering best-of-breed innovation and leveraging the community effect,” says Erol Bozak, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at TIS.



About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.



Your world of Payments. ONE Login.



Liang Fang

+49-06227 698240



https://www.tis.biz



