Relaunch of the Popular "Audials Play – Radio & Podcast" App: Powerful Functions & Cutting-Edge Design

The Audials app for Android is available in a new design and with many improvements.

Karlsruhe, Germany, January 18, 2021 --(



Listening to the radio is now a personal experience



Audials has taken the popular concept of "listening to the radio" and turned it into a whole new experience: Featuring an all-new contemporary design, the user is always the top priority. Personal favorite radio stations and artists, as well as new interesting stations to match, can always be accessed immediately and, if desired, sorted into multiple sections.



The powerful and intuitive navigational system, which clearly presents the entire world of radio stations according to music genres, and the high-precision search function together turn discovering new stations into an exciting experience.



All content can be played immediately and is displayed in an optically appealing manner. Users can simply swipe through the wide variety of radio and podcast entertainment. Since Audials does not use any ads, there are no interruptions.



Have every radio station, podcast and track with you at all times



The ad-free app is available on the Google Play Store for all Android smartphones and tablets free of charge. A version for iOS will be available soon.



Some of the most popular features of the "Audials Play – Radio & Podcast" app include:



- Over 100,000 German and international radio stations



- Over 300,000 podcasts with millions of episodes



- Multiple favorites lists



- Radio search according to artist, music genre, language or country



- Accurate recording of music with ID3 tags and album art



- Radio alarm clock with sleep timer and snooze function



- Music management for SD cards and cloud storage



- Cable-free download of music files from PC (thanks to free "Audials Play for Windows" software)



- Chromecast support



- Android car support and dedicated "car mode"



- Equalizer



The “Audials Play – Radio & Podcast pro” version, available for €4.90 on the Google Play Store, or a license for the highly popular Windows software “Audials One 2021” also allow users to selectively record music from their favorite artists as soon as they are played on any radio station using the “Wish List” function.



Further links Product page for Audials Android app: https://audials.com/en/apps/android



Email contact: press@audials.com



About Audials



Peter Maier

+497216633880





