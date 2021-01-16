Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Releases New Episode on Human Capital Investment

Press Releases Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Press Release

Learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-thomas-comenole-5015226/ Denver, CO, January 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Join host Sandra Thomas-Comenole on the 14th episode of The Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast as she discusses "Increasing Human Capital for Business Growth." Human capital is a measure of the economic value of an employee's skill set. A company that focuses on increasing their human capital has the best possibility for growth because people are a source of competitive advantage when others can copy their capabilities and contributions. There are many intrinsic and extrinsic factors that contribute to an employee's skill set and productivity including education, diversity, mental well-being and personal goals. This episode considered several strategies for increasing human capital including personal and professional development, hiring for human capital and team building activities.About The Behavioral Economics in Marketing PodcastBehavioral economics incorporates the study of psychology into the analysis of the decision-making behind an economic outcome, such as the factors leading up to a consumer buying one product instead of another. Understanding how humans make decisions is an important part of marketing. Behavioral economics is the study of decision making and can give keen insight into buyer behavior and help to shape the marketing mix. This podcast series is all about leveraging Behavioral Economics concepts in marketing applications. Previous episodes include: Introduction to Behavioral Economics, Framing Effect in Targeted Messaging, Anchoring Effect in Negotiations, Leveraging Hyperbolic Discounting in Luxury Goods and Services, Mitigating Customers’​ Choice Overload to Increase Conversion Rate, Build Customer Engagement with IKEA Effect, Avoiding the Affect Heuristic in Market Research, Optimizing Customer Experience (CX) with Priming Effect and Endowment Effect on Your Marketing Mix.Download the latest episode, Increasing Human Capital for Business GrowthAlso available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google and Spotify:https://link.chtbl.com/H1k8qUHgAbout Sandra Thomas-ComenoleSandra Thomas-Comenole is a marketing professional with over 15 years of outstanding marketing experience and accomplishments, more than 8 years of senior management experience and a rigorously quantitative education in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. As a creative, driven, and visionary leader known for breakthrough results, she possesses a range of knowledge and qualifications that has allowed her to be an integral part of the success and growth of several companies spanning a wide range of industries.Her expertise lies in successfully conceptualizing and implementing innovative marketing initiatives - including both digital and traditional media channels - to drive market impact and expansion. She possesses a deep understanding of product development, market research, international relations, strategic relationships, negotiations and social media management.Learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-thomas-comenole-5015226/ Contact Information Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast

