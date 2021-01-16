Silva Construction: “Earthquakes Can Damage Homes, Badly”

Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

California Construction Company Advises Homeowners on Earthquake Preparedness

San Pedro, CA, January 16, 2021



Silva Construction, https://www.silvaconstruction.com, a remodeling and construction company in southern California, has issued an advisory warning to homeowners on earthquake preparedness. Due to the large number of earthquakes happening in California, the company has advised homeowners to get professional assessments of their homes to determine any possible risks to their home's safety in the event of an earthquake, and to get these problems addressed.Silva Construction has over 40 years of experience in working with homeowners on constructing, remodeling and repairing homes. Dave Silva, co-owner of the company, stated the following: "Most homeowners are not prepared for an earthquake because for long periods of time it's just out of mind. Because it's not happening right now, they don't think with it as a problem. But this area does get earthquakes. It is not a question of 'if' there will be another big one, it is a matter of 'when.' And we don't know when it will be."The first thing that a homeowner can do to check for earthquake preparedness is look and see if there are any cracks in the floors or the walls of a house. Even if these are small, they indicate several problems which could become very big problems in the event of an earthquake. The biggest thing to check for is a home's foundation. It is very worthwhile to have a home's foundation inspected about twice a year to ensure it is in good condition. Problems with a home's foundation can often go unnoticed, and this is the thing that will cause the most trouble when an earthquake strikes."Getting your home inspected to ensure it is in good condition and getting any needed maintenance done will go a long ways to helping a home stand up better in the event of an earthquake and ensuring the safety of everyone."

