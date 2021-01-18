Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of Handy Rentals in Wynne, Arkansas. The sale closed December 2020 and sold for $4,080,000 or approximately $42.50/RSF. The facility offers 96,455 rentable square feet and is on approximately nine acres of land. Handy Rentals sold to Wynne Properties Group, a private equity investor based in Central Florida.

Bank Five Nine Milwaukee, WI provided SBA 504 financing for the facility. The facility commanded national attention in a predominantly locally owned submarket in Eastern Arkansas. The sale is an example of the investment trend towards secondary and tertiary markets, for greater stability and higher yields.

Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

