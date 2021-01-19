Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan Announces Release Date for Spanish Language Single, Destino

Press Releases Jennifer Juan Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 19, 2021 --(



The percussion heavy dark pop track features lyrics that were written to emulate a love spell, with the theme of witchcraft expanded on in the music video, which was directed by Juan herself.



Speaking about her latest single, Jennifer Juan said, "I have been working towards this for a long time, and one of my ambitions has been to reclaim a language I lost a long time ago. I’m really excited about it."



With the launch of her radio show, Diverse Verse, as part of Alphabet Radio, and the release of her dual poetry and music release Deus Ex Machina, 2020 was a big year Jennifer Juan, and she will be starting 2021 strong with her new single, Destino.



Contact Information Sam Baron

+447794619072

http://jenniferjuan.com

+447794619072



http://jenniferjuan.com



