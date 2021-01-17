Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Receive press releases from Eltropy: By Email RSS Feeds: Eltropy, SWBC Join Forces to Offer Text Payments

Partnership Will Provide First-Ever Enterprise-Wide Text Payments Solution Designed Specifically for Credit Unions

Milpitas, CA, January 17, 2021 --(



“We first approached Eltropy in January when researching enterprise-wide texting solutions for large Credit Unions,” said Tucker Stovall, vice president of product strategy at SWBC. “COVID-19 has completely transformed the way Credit Unions need to communicate with their members, and this is where Eltropy’s Text Messaging technology comes into play. SWBC is delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Eltropy to drive innovation and digital transformation for Credit Unions and the communities which they serve.”



“Eltropy is the only enterprise-wide Texting solution that targets Credit Unions of all sizes, and SWBC is the perfect company to partner with in order to help its clients with their payments solutions,” said Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy. “By joining forces, Eltropy will offer a seamless text-to-payment process and solution.”



Although aimed to provide a long-term enterprise-wide payment solution, as new waves of COVID-19 emerge and significantly impact daily processes for Credit Unions, this collaboration is proving to be a timely response in order to boost member experience. Payments via Text Messaging will prove especially vital in a world that grows increasingly dependent on remote communication, transactions and more.



“Payments via Text is the next logical step for Eltropy as we continue to grow our footprint in the Credit Union ecosystem,” added Garg. “Partnering with SWBC is a monumental moment for Eltropy as we continue our quest to serve the Credit Union market.”



*CUNA Strategic Services selects Eltropy as the “Best Text Messaging Solution” for Credit Unions



About Eltropy



Eltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.



About SWBC



As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website at swbc.com. Milpitas, CA, January 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Eltropy, “The Best* Text Messaging-based platform for Credit Unions,” and SWBC, a diversified financial services company have signed an agreement to integrate Eltropy’s Text Messaging solution with SWBC’s Payments Solution. This would create the first-ever enterprise-wide Text Messaging payments solution designed specifically for Credit Unions.“We first approached Eltropy in January when researching enterprise-wide texting solutions for large Credit Unions,” said Tucker Stovall, vice president of product strategy at SWBC. “COVID-19 has completely transformed the way Credit Unions need to communicate with their members, and this is where Eltropy’s Text Messaging technology comes into play. SWBC is delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Eltropy to drive innovation and digital transformation for Credit Unions and the communities which they serve.”“Eltropy is the only enterprise-wide Texting solution that targets Credit Unions of all sizes, and SWBC is the perfect company to partner with in order to help its clients with their payments solutions,” said Ashish Garg, founder and CEO of Eltropy. “By joining forces, Eltropy will offer a seamless text-to-payment process and solution.”Although aimed to provide a long-term enterprise-wide payment solution, as new waves of COVID-19 emerge and significantly impact daily processes for Credit Unions, this collaboration is proving to be a timely response in order to boost member experience. Payments via Text Messaging will prove especially vital in a world that grows increasingly dependent on remote communication, transactions and more.“Payments via Text is the next logical step for Eltropy as we continue to grow our footprint in the Credit Union ecosystem,” added Garg. “Partnering with SWBC is a monumental moment for Eltropy as we continue our quest to serve the Credit Union market.”*CUNA Strategic Services selects Eltropy as the “Best Text Messaging Solution” for Credit UnionsAbout EltropyEltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.About SWBCAs a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers’ needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC’s website at swbc.com. Contact Information Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

408.461.5402



www.eltropy.com

Lisa Pinto, SWBC

lpinto@swbc.com

210.382.1520



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eltropy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend