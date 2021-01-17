Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights: By Email RSS Feeds: Tennessee United for Human Rights Participates in MLK 2021 Virtual Event

Human Rights group forwards the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. through its award-winning education campaign.

Nashville, TN, January 17, 2021 --



On the MLKDayNashville.com website, Tennessee United for Human Rights is listed on the sponsors page, with the description: “Tennessee United for Human Rights provides human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite individuals, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the area of Human Rights.” There is also a link to the website tnuhr.org and email info@tnuhr.org.



TnUHR was formed as a nonprofit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. It is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind.



The theme of the MLK Virtual Event is "Moving the Movement: Honoring Our Past, Present and Future," and takes place online throughout this week culminating with the main program on January 18 at 11am CST, airing on MyTV30 with keynote speaker, prominent civil rights activist Rev. James Lawson.



Brian Fesler, regional coordinator of TnUHR and pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville, says, "Dr. King is a human rights legend and we are always going to honor his legacy by working to make his dream a reality."



United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.



Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



