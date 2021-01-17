Abracon AFAC110020-S698 4G/LTE PCB Antenna Featured by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring Abracon’s AFAC110020-S698 4G/LTE Flexible PCB Antenna in a recent newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Canada, January 17, 2021 --(



Abracon's AFAC110020-S698 is ideal for cellular 4G/LTE designs, which are space-constrained designs that require a compact footprint. The new Abracon antenna features a 120 x 20 x 0.2mm size with low VSWR (2.0 maximum). The AFAC110020-S698 operates in the 698 ~ 960 and 1710 ~ 2690 frequency ranges and has a 3.0 dBi peak gain for the 4G and LTE bands. The antenna also features an IPEX connector with cable and an adhesive mount for easy implementation.



To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/abracon-afac110020-s698-flexible-printed-antenna.



