Stitches on the Path to Here by Ingrid Restemayer at Susan Hensel Gallery

Grand Opening of Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.net. February 15, 2021 marks the Grand Re-Opening of Susan Hensel Gallery with a stunning show of mixed media prints by Minneapolis artist Ingrid Restemayer.

Minneapolis, MN, January 17, 2021 --



A little background:

Like many, Susan Hensel was paralyzed in the studio as the pandemic took over the United States. She spent the early parts of the pandemic studying with Christie’s Auction House, Praxis Center for Aesthetic Studies and various other people and agencies trying to understand how the art market is changing as a result of “all this.” She attended talks with blue chip gallerists, upper echelon art collectors, curators, Art Basel, Christie’s educational programming and came to a decision. This is the right time to re-open the programming of Susan Hensel Gallery as a curated on-line gallery on Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.



The on-line marketplace has been growing over the last few years and, from necessity, exploded during the pandemic. While there is no substitute for in-person viewing, on-line sales are at a higher level than before the pandemic and are expected to maintain at least 1/3 of overall art market sales.



Susan Hensel Gallery today:

The focus of Susan Hensel Gallery is on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences.



Ingrid Restemayer's work is a perfect fit for this mission and for the Grand Opening of Susan Hensel Gallery on Artsy.net (artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery). Ingrid Restemayer self-defines as a fiber artist and printmaker originally from North Dakota now based in Minneapolis, MN. Her work is made up of recognizable imagery in the form of intricate etchings on handmade papers, successively collaged and punctuated by hand-embroidery. She is influenced by landscape in the Northern plains is a never-ending steady horizon. Her continual lines of running stitches and fields of French knots were born out of inspiration from those windblown spaces. Though fiber is not typically a minimalist medium, her work emulates this peaceful beauty in its monotony while also a conveying calmness through repetition.



Stitches on the Path to Here, an exhibition by Ingrid Restemayer

February 15-April 15/21

Susan Hensel

612-722-2324



www.susanhenselgallery.com



