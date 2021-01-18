The Scientology Information Center Saw a Surge of Visitors Over the Holiday Season

The Scientology Information Center, located in the heart of downtown Clearwater, had a continual increase of knowledge seekers during the 2020/2021 Holiday & New Year’s season. The Center is open for the community to look, learn and ask questions about Scientology and its history, and people with time on their hands did just that.

Clearwater, FL, January 18, 2021 --(



“It was a diverse group,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Guests included millennials, Generation Xers, Baby Boomers and beyond; each had their own points of curiosity – and several inquired about the book Dianetics by name and asked to purchase it at the Center.”



“Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was published on May 9th, 1950 by the then-39 year-old L. Ron Hubbard and it is still read widely today,” said Skjelset. “I’ve definitely noticed a steady increase interest in Dianetics and as we have it on display, we can definitely fulfill the need. Dianetics answers questions about the mind that people have been asking themselves for decades, and it’s even more relevant during these usual times.”



The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder.



Guests also chose to watch some of the 400 short videos on the Center’s 4 audio-visual displays to satisfy their curiosity, and some asked more in-depth questions of the Center’s staff.



“No matter what one’s beliefs are or religious affiliation, all are welcome,” added Skjelset.



No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.



The space is sanitized daily and all high-touch surfaces are repeatedly sanitized throughout the day. Complimentary refreshments are available; prepackaged snacks and bottled water.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU. Clearwater, FL, January 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- From Thanksgiving 2020 to the New Year’s weekend 2021, 400 guests from Clearwater and around the U.S. stopped by to learn about Scientology and its beliefs. Many had heard about the Center from friends and family who had visited in the past and recommended it as an interesting “thing-to-do” and others looked online and decided to visit while in the area.“It was a diverse group,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Guests included millennials, Generation Xers, Baby Boomers and beyond; each had their own points of curiosity – and several inquired about the book Dianetics by name and asked to purchase it at the Center.”“Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was published on May 9th, 1950 by the then-39 year-old L. Ron Hubbard and it is still read widely today,” said Skjelset. “I’ve definitely noticed a steady increase interest in Dianetics and as we have it on display, we can definitely fulfill the need. Dianetics answers questions about the mind that people have been asking themselves for decades, and it’s even more relevant during these usual times.”The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder.Guests also chose to watch some of the 400 short videos on the Center’s 4 audio-visual displays to satisfy their curiosity, and some asked more in-depth questions of the Center’s staff.“No matter what one’s beliefs are or religious affiliation, all are welcome,” added Skjelset.No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.The space is sanitized daily and all high-touch surfaces are repeatedly sanitized throughout the day. Complimentary refreshments are available; prepackaged snacks and bottled water.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.