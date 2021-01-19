Press Releases SelbySoft, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from SelbySoft, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: SelbySoft Introduces an Updated Kitchen Monitor System

Kitchen Display Systems are a vital part of any restaurant kitchen. SelbySoft has released a new wireless version for the industry.

Puyallup, WA, January 19, 2021 --(



This exiting new version offers wireless capabilities and greatly increases the options for placement and equipment needed. Kitchen Display Monitors have long been a staple in many corporate or chain restaurant locations. SelbySoft introduced an affordable KDS for independent coffee and pizza locations over 10 years ago.



This new version of the KDS allows for a wireless operation and reduces the amount of cables required to be installed. With only a power outlet required, this allows placement of the KDS virtually anywhere.



Mike Spence, President of SelbySoft, Inc. explains, "We have been looking for ways to make installing a KDS even easier and less expensive than before. Our team worked on creating a system that allows for multiple hardware solutions. With this new version, customers can use a standard HDMI monitor of up to 35" with a restaurant grade bump bar or mouse, an HDMI touch screen or a Windows based tablet."



More information can be found at www.SelbySoft.com or 800.454.4434 Puyallup, WA, January 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SelbySoft, Inc., developers of the popular SelbySoft Zero Training Point of Sale system for the Coffee & Pizza markets, has released a new version of its popular KDS (Kitchen Display System).This exiting new version offers wireless capabilities and greatly increases the options for placement and equipment needed. Kitchen Display Monitors have long been a staple in many corporate or chain restaurant locations. SelbySoft introduced an affordable KDS for independent coffee and pizza locations over 10 years ago.This new version of the KDS allows for a wireless operation and reduces the amount of cables required to be installed. With only a power outlet required, this allows placement of the KDS virtually anywhere.Mike Spence, President of SelbySoft, Inc. explains, "We have been looking for ways to make installing a KDS even easier and less expensive than before. Our team worked on creating a system that allows for multiple hardware solutions. With this new version, customers can use a standard HDMI monitor of up to 35" with a restaurant grade bump bar or mouse, an HDMI touch screen or a Windows based tablet."More information can be found at www.SelbySoft.com or 800.454.4434 Contact Information SelbySoft, Inc.

Mike Spence

800-454-4434



selbysoft.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SelbySoft, Inc.