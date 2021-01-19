New Book by Joram Piatigorsky: "Las Medusas Tienen Ojos"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books announces the release of the novel "Las Medusas Tienen Ojos."

"A sensitive drama about an aged scientist in an anti-intellectual era." -Kirkus Review, vol. 87, February 2019



"Jellyfish Have Eyes" is the "somewhat autobiographical" story of an eminent scientist whose study of jellyfish eyes earns him condemnation rather than acclaim." -Ellyn Wexler, Montgomery County Gazette, October 2014



"Piatigorsky's debut novel is a suspenseful thriller mixing the biological sciences - and politics. It is a rollicking tale... and deserves a wide audience." -Kensington Park Friends of the Library, November 2015



Joram Piatigorsky, an award-winning scientific researcher, established the Laboratory of Molecular and Developmental Biology in the National Eye Institute in 1981 and was its Chief until 2009, when he became an Emeritus Scientist. He has published extensively on eye research, gene expression and evolution, lectured worldwide, participated in national and international advisory and research funding panels, and trained a generation of scientists in eye research. He is presently on the Board of Directors of the Writer's Center in Bethesda, Maryland and focusing on writing. Jellyfish Have Eyes, a novel, combines Piatigorsky's scientific knowledge and story-telling imagination to delve into the conflicts and ensuing difficulties of a creative basic scientist in a society insisting on goal-oriented medical research. This character-driven novel has unexpected twists revealing the importance of chance and societal pressures in shaping destiny. Jellyfish Have Eyes is written for a diverse audience concerned with creativity, moral responsibility, and those simply wanting a good and thoughtful read.



