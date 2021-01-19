PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book "Turmoil: And Other Stories" by Wayne F. Burke


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of short stories "Turmoil: And Other Stories"

New York, NY, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Wayne F. Burke Turmoil: And Other Stories hitting stores everywhere now.

Turmoil: And Other Stories consists of 12 tales with interrelated characters and stories starting with childhood and childhood-related themes, move into adolescence, and then to adulthood. These are, mostly inspired by the real events which happened between the early 60's and late 80's of the last century. Outstanding examples of powerful prose in a limited space, this collection is packed with satisfying reads. Interesting and engaging work of social significance, it will keep you turning the pages.

Wayne F. Burke has lived in the central Vermont area for the past thirty-five years. He is currently employed as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) in a nursing home. Previous to his earning a nursing certificate, he worked as substitute school-teacher, journalist, book reviewer (Burlington Free Press, Burlington, VT), illustrator, dishwasher, fry cook, bartender, moving man, janitor, machinist, security guard, store clerk, laborer, truck driver, carpenter’s helper, sign-painter, roughneck, and orange-picker. He published his first full-length poetry collection in 2013 at the age of fifty-eight, and has published five additional volumes since. Turmoil: And Other Stories is his first published book-length work of fiction.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help