Natalie Jean

Versatile Award-Winning Haitian-American Singer/Songwriter, Natalie Jean Wins Two Silver Medals


Kensington, MD, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Jean is excited to announce that she has received two silver medals for her song "I Am" in the lyrics and songwriting categories from the January 2021 Global Music Awards. This song is off of her latest social impact album called "Where Do We Come from Here?"

"I Am" is Natalie Jeans' anthem. It speaks volumes to who she is as a human being living in this world.

Natalie Jean has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won several awards. Currently, she is nominated in the Wammie Awards for Best Country/Americana/Folk Album and Best Country/Americana/Folk Artist. Her song "I Am" is nominated in the Hollywood Music and Media Awards and her song "We Rise" is a Finalist in the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest. Her latest album, "Where Do We Go from Here? was released on February 14, 2020.

www.natalie-jean.com
Contact Information
Natalie Jean Music
Natalie Jean
240-676-3430
Contact
http://www.natalie-jean.com

