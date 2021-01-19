PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases

 
Natalie Jean

Press Release

Award-Winning Haitian-American Singer/Songwriter, Natalie Jean Nominated in the Wammie Awards


Kensington, MD, January 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Jean is excited to announce that she has received two nominations in the Wammie Awards. She is nominated for Country/Americana/Folk Album for her album, "Where Do We Go From Here?" and Country/Americana/Folk Artist of the Year.

Natalie Jean is very excited about this nomination. Her album "Where Do We Go from Here?" is one of her most passionate albums to date.

Natalie sings and writes many genres, such as Jazz Pop,R&B, Blues, Country, Americana, Rock, Adult Contemporary,Inspirational, Rap, Heavy Metal, and Dance. She can also sing in French, Spanish, English, and Creole.

She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won several awards.

More information and media requests can be addressed below by the provided contact:

www.natalie-jean.com
Contact Information
Natalie Jean Music
Natalie Jean
240-676-3430
Contact
http://www.natalie-jean.com

