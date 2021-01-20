Kyle Lewis - Poetry Prod by Wyshmasterbeats Single Release

Press Releases Kyle Lewis Press Release

Kyle Lewis released his first single Poetry prod by Wyshmaster Beats in 2020 now available on all streaming platforms.

Kristopher "Kyle Lewis" Jeffries aka DJ King Lewis has always enjoyed music, after all, he was born into the industry. Growing up around his grandfather, Ramsey Lewis Chicago based jazz legend, King grew an ear for music. He started falling in love with the back ends of the industry and started promoting celebrities and booking shows. King was shortly introduced to the CEO of The Hype Magazine helping King work with some of the most influential artists in the game. Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Twista, Juicy J, Cash Out, Travis Porter, Dj Young Cee, and many others. After 7 years in the booking business, he discovered a passion for Djing. He quickly picked up this craft and fell in love with house hop music, a little mix between House & Hip Hop. DJ King Lewis has now been Djing all over the U.S for 3 years now growing his fan base at a rapid pace. Recently dropping a single and remix to Poetry with HYM & WyshmasterBeats.

