ZealousWeb Launches a Variety of Fixed & Custom SEO Packages

San Diego, CA, January 20, 2021 --(



The world almost came to a halt in the wake of the pandemic, and business activities could not find the right customer due to the fear of contingency. But just as businesses began finding their hidden opportunity, the internet was right there to their rescue.



Undoubtedly, the internet is a significant part of any business, but the pandemic proved it. The world saw a 12% increase in website and application creation amongst the business community. All this, only to cope with the pandemic.



ZealousWeb is an innovative full-service IT company that believes in creating and taking that creation forward so that the right customer finds it. With an experience of over a decade and a half and a 97.6% customer satisfaction rate, the company believes in the power of optimism.



The pandemic has given rise to a plethora of websites resulting from businesses trying to scrap way of making money and keeping their business cycle operational. And seizing this opportunity, team ZealousWeb has launched a variety of SEO packages that cater to local SEO, eCommerce SEO, Pay per click packages, and even custom SEO packages where you can pick and choose as per your needs.



"As agile and vigilant businesses, our job is to create demand and cater to it. The pandemic might have been challenging for most companies, but ZealousWeb wanted to walk the extra mile to uplift the business arena in its small way to give back to the community. We have come up with a bunch of SEO packages that can cater to multiple businesses. In case a prospective client is looking for something custom-made, we made sure that we keep that option open too," said the pragmatic COO, Keyur Dave.



They believe that this initiative is community-pro and will help small businesses recover from the pandemic. You can find out more about these packages here and get in touch with the company at +1 (619) 354 3216. They are pretty active on their social media handles, or you could send your query at hello@zealousweb.com.



About ZealousWeb

For over a decade and a half, ZealousWeb has helped businesses digitally transform with the prudent use of disruptive technologies. Our services range from web and mobile application development to digital marketing and data science for business growth. As we launch the SEO packages, we've claimed expertise in our field with the ability to follow and forge change. Combining the unmatched experience of serving clients in 66 countries across 15 industries with a global presence in the USA, UK, India, Qatar, ZealousWeb has a well-established track record with excellent customer satisfaction. For more information, visit us at www.zealousweb.com.

