iNube® and Claim Genius® Launch Integrated AI & Video Claims Management Solution

Making real-time claim assessment possible.

Bangalore, India, January 20, 2021 --(



iNube offers a futuristic technology-enabled solution that embeds Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in its end-to-end auto insurance claims management solution. The one-stop-shop solution comprises of a new age digital platform for auto claims management "ClaimsLive Auto," a multi-purpose, pluggable, ready-to-use "Live Video Streaming Platform" and exclusive feature-rich "Enterprise Mobile Apps." Each of the products in this power packed combination can be either leveraged independently or jointly and aims to empower insurance companies to provide the best-in-class services to their customers with smarter auto claims processing and quick turnaround time (TAT) of less than few minutes.



“This is new step forward in providing the comprehensive claims management platform with real-time AI claim assessments which enables a customer to get an overall repair estimate within a matter of 2 minutes resulting into significant ROI. With this partnership Claim Genius will start giving assessments on Videos in addition to the photos which is a big step forward,” said Raj Pofale, founder and CEO of Claim Genius. “Claim Genius is becoming a part of the claims ecosystem by its integration with platforms like iNube. With our real-time computer vision algorithms, we are innovating the automobile claims space and making the touchless claims a reality. Claim Genius is leading the charge of this transformation through our advanced product capabilities and growing list of technology and delivery partnerships across the entire claim’s ecosystem. Today Claim Genius is working with large customers in 7 different geographies and becoming a global platform, this partnership will further enable us to scale this vision.”



Commenting on the partnership, Vinodkumar A Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, iNube Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to partner with Claim Genius. We firmly believe that this partnership will greatly benefit insurance companies to transform auto claims processes with faster and accurate claim settlements. iNube’s ClaimsLive Auto Platform with Live Video Streaming empowered by Claim Genius’s AI engine serves as a powerful, end-to-end solution for auto claims management. It demonstrates our commitment in delivering the best-in-class technology solutions to the global automobile insurance industry with a key focus on innovation to help accelerate the pace of claims automation.”



About iNube Solutions®

iNube Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative Digital Insurance Solutions and a trusted & preferred technology partner for the global insurance industry. Established in the year 2010 and headquartered in Bangalore, iNube is equipped with unparalleled expertise of 250+ person years of powerful team leadership experience in the Insurance industry and IT domain. With a strong technology leadership iNube has proactively conceived, developed and implemented 25+ customer-centric, cloud-based digital insurance solutions across the insurance value chain for insurance companies, reinsurers, third party administrators (TPAs), insurance brokers and claims surveyors across Property & Casualty (P&C), Life and Health Insurance segments.



About Claim Genius®

Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality. Contact Information iNube Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ramprasad Sanjeevi

91-702288-8861



https://www.inubesolutions.com



