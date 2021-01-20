LoyaltyXpert Announced a Request a Free Demo Service for Manufacturing and Service-Based Industry

Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

LoyaltyXpert announced that they are going to offer a free demo of loyalty program software for manufacturing and service-based industry.

Ahmedabad, India, January 20, 2021 --(



LoyaltyXpert loyalty program software is focused on accommodating several benefits like raising customer retention, enhancing average order value, extended lifetime value for users and several others. Moreover, they also offer analytical acumens, which helps companies to create appropriate strategies to enhance loyal customers' volume.



They also help in creating an effective loyalty program that enhances loyal customers for manufacturing and service-based companies. They offer customized services as per the needs of the business and marketing strategies.



On the occasion of the launch of loyalty program software for manufacturing and service-based industry, Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of the LoyaltyXpert said, "We are pleased to propose our expertise to create an effective loyalty program for manufacturing and service industry. Our loyalty consultants are experienced and skilled to understand the client's needs and begin creating a reward program. We are focused on delivering customized yet innovative loyalty program solutions that will boost our clients' business growth. We are offering a free demo for manufacturing and service-based industry so they can have a positive impact of the loyalty program software on their businesses."



About the company

LoyaltyXpert is one of the best loyalty program providers in India. The company focuses on providing the best loyalty programs that assist businesses in maintaining the current customer base and attracting new loyal customers.



LoyaltyXpert loyalty solutions are integrated with highly powerful retention strategies for the retention of loyal customers. Its loyalty program is the best blend of flexibility, affordability and functionality, which offers productive results. Its loyalty programs are highly customizable as per the requirements of the business of clients.



They are offering a free demo of loyalty program software for the manufacturing and service industry. So, businesses interested in loyalty program software can get in touch with LoyaltyXpert.



Contact Details:

Phone: +91-7990238718

Email: sales@loyaltyxpert.com

Maulik Shah

+91-7990238718



www.loyaltyxpert.com



