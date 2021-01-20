SMC Corporation of America Announces Women in STEM Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer of pneumatic components for industrial automation, located in Noblesville, Indiana, has announced an SMC Women in STEM program to inspire females of all ages to reach their full potential in STEM professions within the world of automation by providing support to develop their scope of opportunities, emphasizing the value and importance of diversity.

Noblesville, IN, January 20, 2021 --(



“Between 2017 and 2027, the number of STEM jobs will grow 13% compared to 9% for non-STEM jobs; and although women represent approximately 50% of the labor market, there are only 28% of women in STEM fields, as opposed to 72% of men,” says Kemberly Griffin, Design Engineering Manager.



“As with any new start-up, we’ll start close to home and reach out to women who wish to pursue career advancements in STEM fields, especially manufacturing and automation, engage employees with daughters, granddaughters, or nieces who wish to study STEM subjects. We will also reach out to Central Indiana schools to partner with as 72% of middle school girls who know women in STEM know how to pursue a STEM career, in comparison to 47% who don’t personally know women in STEM.” states Corporate Account Manager, Julie Hoover.



Outreach and promoting no cost STEM resources are priorities for the committee members at SMC Women in STEM, such as AskRose, a free tutoring service for helping students that are stumped by math or science homework problems can call, email or chat online with a friendly tutor who will guide students through the problems until he/she understands the solution.



Another no cost online tutoring service is Knowledge Share, where tutors will assist students over email for helping with short questions or through video chat during open hours for more complex questions, worksheets or with help studying for an exam.



“The greater Indianapolis area has been ranked among the Top 20 metro areas for STEM according to the STEMdex, a STEM job growth index created by RCLCO with CapRidge Partners that tracks STEM job growth momentum today and for the future, based on changing local economies and migration patterns of young households,” cites SMC Recruiter, Casey Finch.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. It is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



Contact Information SMC Corporation of America

Shinji "Tak" Takahashi

800-762-7621

Shinji "Tak" Takahashi

800-762-7621





