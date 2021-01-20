Critica PPE Adds US Manufactured Face Shields to Product Lineup

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Critica PPE Press Release

Miami, FL, January 20, 2021 --(



In the release announcement, Critica PPE CEO, Carl Feinberg noted that “for us and our customers, this is a big win. With our commitment to bring domestic manufactured PPE to market to provide, not only a safe, secure and reliable supply chain but to provide high-quality products at an affordable price-point.”



Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE noted, “In our product evaluations, we tested a large number of face mask products. However, none seemed to rise to our standards of quality, availability and cost.”



Mr. Silver went on to note that, “we found that some were sourced from offshore materials. Others were not competitively priced or of inferior quality. A number, when shipped flat, was difficult to assemble and ranked low in comfort over extended wear periods.”



Critica PPE had almost given up hope of finding a product they felt comfortable bringing to market. That was until they found a company located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lucas Color Card.



In business for over 20 years, Lucas is best known as a manufacturer of plastic, branded loyalty cards. But once the pandemic hit and PPE shortages became the norm, they decided that they needed to step up and be a part of the solution.



According to Jeff Bainter, Senior Vice President of Lucas Color Card, “as the pandemic escalated and PPE supplies became scarce, we shifted some of our manufacturing capacity. We knew that we had to do something to help and with the critical needs of PPE in the US.”



Mr. Bainter added, “we thought that we could help by bringing our 20 years of plastic product design, development and manufacturing to bear on the issue. The best and most natural place for us to start was to produce high-quality, plastic protective face shields using the knowledge and experience we had compiled through the years.”



In closing, Mr. Feinberg said, “As one of the leading advocates for domestic PPE supply chain, CriticaPPE is focused on finding innovative US manufacturers of PPE to help solve the current PPE supply crisis. And the addition of this quality product to our line of domestically manufactured PPE products is one more step towards our goal of building a safe, secure and reliable domestic US PPE supply chain for the critical needs that remain even today.



Critica PPE is an elite manufacturing representative for domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment, is focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE has made a commitment to build a safe, secure and reliable domestic, US-based PPE supply chain immune from international entanglements and global supply chain risks and costs.



Visit us at: https://www.CriticaPPE.com



Media Contact: Merle Silver

