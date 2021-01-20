Press Releases O'Dwyer Homes Press Release

Receive press releases from O'Dwyer Homes: By Email RSS Feeds: Luxury New Townhome Community Near Downtown Decatur and East Atlanta Now Selling

Now Selling Brand New Luxury Townhome Community near Downtown Decatur.

Atlanta, GA, January 20, 2021 --(



Dedicated to quality construction and bringing the best new home designs, these Energy Star Certified® Smart Home Ready Townhomes are well-crafted and feature two car garages, open-concept floor plans and upgraded finishes – many of which come standard, including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, a patio or deck (per plan) and more. Homeowners also have the flexibility to add their own personal touch as well as enhance it with the latest technology.



With historically low interest rates, now is the time to own a home! Build a life you love at The Collection at East Lake, and experience city living like no other in this high-end Townhome Community.



For more information about The Collection at East Lake, call New Home Specialists Dee at 770-865-7771. Community GPS: 2030 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.



O’Dwyer Homes is a Local, Family-Owned and Operated Certified Professional Home Builder. O’Dwyer Homes has built Award-Winning, Semi-Custom, Energy Star Certified® homes in Atlanta for 28 years.



www.odwyerhomes.com Atlanta, GA, January 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Local Builder O’Dwyer Homes is now selling and excited to introduce The Collection at East Lake – a brand new gated Luxury Townhome Community from the low $300s near Downtown Decatur, East Atlanta and I-20. Homeowners will love living local thanks to the numerous shops, restaurants, parks, farmers markets and festivals in the area. Prime city location coupled with plentiful green space and mature trees – this beautifully designed Community offers upscale intown living at its finest.Dedicated to quality construction and bringing the best new home designs, these Energy Star Certified® Smart Home Ready Townhomes are well-crafted and feature two car garages, open-concept floor plans and upgraded finishes – many of which come standard, including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, a patio or deck (per plan) and more. Homeowners also have the flexibility to add their own personal touch as well as enhance it with the latest technology.With historically low interest rates, now is the time to own a home! Build a life you love at The Collection at East Lake, and experience city living like no other in this high-end Townhome Community.For more information about The Collection at East Lake, call New Home Specialists Dee at 770-865-7771. Community GPS: 2030 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.O’Dwyer Homes is a Local, Family-Owned and Operated Certified Professional Home Builder. O’Dwyer Homes has built Award-Winning, Semi-Custom, Energy Star Certified® homes in Atlanta for 28 years.www.odwyerhomes.com Contact Information O'Dwyer Homes

Betsy Maddox

770-887-2177



odwyerhomes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from O'Dwyer Homes