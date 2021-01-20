PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
O'Dwyer Homes

Press Release

Receive press releases from O'Dwyer Homes: By Email RSS Feeds:

Luxury New Townhome Community Near Downtown Decatur and East Atlanta Now Selling


Now Selling Brand New Luxury Townhome Community near Downtown Decatur.

Atlanta, GA, January 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Builder O’Dwyer Homes is now selling and excited to introduce The Collection at East Lake – a brand new gated Luxury Townhome Community from the low $300s near Downtown Decatur, East Atlanta and I-20. Homeowners will love living local thanks to the numerous shops, restaurants, parks, farmers markets and festivals in the area. Prime city location coupled with plentiful green space and mature trees – this beautifully designed Community offers upscale intown living at its finest.

Dedicated to quality construction and bringing the best new home designs, these Energy Star Certified® Smart Home Ready Townhomes are well-crafted and feature two car garages, open-concept floor plans and upgraded finishes – many of which come standard, including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, a patio or deck (per plan) and more. Homeowners also have the flexibility to add their own personal touch as well as enhance it with the latest technology.

With historically low interest rates, now is the time to own a home! Build a life you love at The Collection at East Lake, and experience city living like no other in this high-end Townhome Community.

For more information about The Collection at East Lake, call New Home Specialists Dee at 770-865-7771. Community GPS: 2030 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

O’Dwyer Homes is a Local, Family-Owned and Operated Certified Professional Home Builder. O’Dwyer Homes has built Award-Winning, Semi-Custom, Energy Star Certified® homes in Atlanta for 28 years.

www.odwyerhomes.com
Contact Information
O'Dwyer Homes
Betsy Maddox
770-887-2177
Contact
odwyerhomes.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from O'Dwyer Homes
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help